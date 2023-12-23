Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Al-Arabi clinched fourth place in the First Division League, after coming from a goal down against its guest Al Dhaid, to a 2-1 victory at the end of “Round 13”, which witnessed Dibba and its guest Dibba Al-Hisn drawing without goals, and City and Al-Hamriya 2-2, while Al-Jazira Al-Hamra returned. With the three points of victory against its host United 2-1.

Al-Arabi came from behind with a goal by Lamar O'Neill, the Al-Dhaid player, in the 15th minute, to a 2-1 victory, thanks to goals from Adilton Jr. in the 84th minute, and “substitute” Faisal Al-Khadeem in the 90th minute, raising its score to 20 points in fourth place, compared to 18 points for Al-Dhaid, “ninth”. ».

Al-Arabi benefited from Dibba’s goalless draw against its guest, Dibba Al-Hisn, raising “Al-Nawakhatha” to 19 points in fifth place, compared to 22 points for Dibba Al-Hisn, which remained third.