Video: Jurgen Klopp, angry reaction, provokes the bank and is injured

The coach limped off, after shouting 4-3 in replacement.
He Tottenham died on the edge of a historic comeback and succumbed to the
Liverpool 4-3 after conceding three goals in the first fifteen minutes, equalizing the score in added time through Richarlison and falling in the 95th minute with a goal from Diogo Jota that jeopardized the ‘Spurs’ continental classification Anfield was the scene of a spectacular duel that portrayed the miseries of both teams this season.
Especially those of Tottenham, who at times revived the embarrassing 6-1 that conceded two days ago in the stadium of the newcastle with five goals in the first twenty minutes.
(Video: Luis Díaz returns, look at the great goal he scored against Tottenham)
(Fernando Gaviria, spectacular victory in the Tour of Romandie)
Klopp’s reaction
Again, he repeated a timorous staging and far from what a top-level team in the English League deserves.
Simply, Tottenham did not appear for the first half hour, in which the game became a mountain that seemed impossible to climb.
However, Tottenham reacted gallantly to equalize in added time a difference against three goals and received a tremendous jug of cold water in the 95th minute.
Jurgen Kloppthe DT of Liverpoo, celebrated the fourth goal in the face of his rival’s bank, but at the same time he was injured.
Jürgen Klopp yelled Liverpool’s 4-3 in THE FACE at the fourth official and he RIPPED!
Hahaha, total moment. 😳🏴pic.twitter.com/zkcw5MdxaH
— Soccer Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) April 30, 2023
