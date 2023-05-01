“Allegri’s confirmation is obvious – said the Juve CFo a few minutes before the start of the match against Bologna -: there’s a 4-year project with him, we’re not halfway there yet. The 11 are talking for him trophies to Juve, it’s absolutely not in question. Even in a season like this we want to learn, we managers and players. The most difficult moment? It’s now, and it’s also the most important. When you go through difficult moments and you they pass, the next one will be even more difficult. We’re coming from a negative period so it’s a difficult moment but also the most important.”

Goals and future

—

The objectives are those already announced by the managing director Scanavino after the return of the 15 penalty points… except for one: “We aim for second place in the championship and reach the final in the Europa League”. On the new sporting director: “We are planning the future. We are doing it with Cherubini and the coach together with me. We are a granite block working on the future as well as finishing the season in second place and in the Europa League final. Who will arrive in the future he will have to integrate with Juventus. Juve’s solidity does not depend on just one person.”