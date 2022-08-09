San Luis Potosí.- Fans exploded against the members of the JNS group in San Luis Potosí, after the singers took two hours to go on stage, supposedly due to a technical difficulty.

The video of the fans’ anger was shared on social networks, this after JNS fulfilled its presentation on August 6 at the Palenque Fair of San Luis Potosí, of the Potosina National Fair (FENAPO).

In the broadcast recording, it can be seen how hundreds of people inside the palenque ask for a “refund”, after noticing that the JNS presentation had taken too long.

In a video published by the TikTok user, @unnuevovideo1 the singers were called unprofessional, because they had to wait to “go out and move their lips with playback”.

Amid the screams and boos from the fans, Angie Taddei, a member of JNS, posted a video on her social networks in which she explained that the delay had a reason and was something that was not in her hands.

“We are not on stage because the light plants broke, so there is no light. Here we are waiting in the dressing room and here we are all”, the singer mentioned in a publication.