The National Heat Plan will start again from Wednesday. That has it RIVM decided after consultation with the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI). The heat plan is likely to be in effect until after the weekend. Temperatures above 30 degrees are expected across the country in the coming days.

The RIVM advises to drink enough and not to move too much during the hottest hours of the day; early afternoon and early evening. RIVM also recommends keeping “the house (and head)” cool by closing the curtains and turning on a fan and air conditioning.

With the National Heat Plan, RIVM informs about the expected heat in order to prevent vulnerable groups from experiencing ‘discomfort’ and ‘health problems’. Older people over the age of 75 in particular can suffer from the heat, partly because they feel less thirsty and therefore do not drink enough. Small children, people with a chronic condition, people in social isolation and homeless people can also experience health problems, according to the RIVM.