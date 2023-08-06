Video: Incredible goal against goalkeeper Onana in his Manchester United debut

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
He Manchester Utd won 3-1 at Lenses andn pre-season friendly match between two teams that will play the next Champions League, played this Saturday at the stadium of Old Trafford.
The French team, second in the last Ligue 1 behind Paris SG, reached the break with an advantage thanks to a goal from Florian Sotoca (23), who beat André Onana with a lob from the center circle in the first meeting of the Cameroonian goalkeeper in his new home.
The debut was not good
The locals managed to turn the score around in just ten minutes in the second period, with goals from Marcus Rashford (48) and the Brazilians Antony (53) and Casemiro (58).
In addition to the Mancunian scorers, for the team of Erik Tenhag also highlighted the performance of the young Argentine Alexander Garnacho, very active up front and provided a sensational assist to Mason Mount… that the striker from chelsea nor he got to kick correctly with the full arc for him.
Lens ends their preseason with a record of two wins, four draws and one loss, before making their league debut on Sunday next week in Brest.
United, for its part, also begins the Premier those days, with the visit on Monday, August 14, Wolverhampton.
