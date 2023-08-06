The Sardinians, without Lapadula for a while, can count on Pavoletti’s usual hunger for goals, which avoids a defeat that would have been deserved for Ranieri’s men.

Brest, better for an abundant hour, has to settle for a draw in a friendly match with the Sardinians with the stamp of Martin Satriano, to which the man of promotion to Serie A replied, Leonardo Pavoletti.

The former Inter player opens this test match against the islanders, who showed off for the first time on the occasion “Third Match Jersey”. After an anonymous season at Empoli, the 22-year-old ended up in France on loan and wants a buy-out. But the heart of Castedduyou know, never dies.

First half where Brest made themselves more dangerous with a crossbar hit by Chardonnet and with an opportunity by Satriano himself who after a quarter of an hour in the second half is good at blasting Scuffet from distance.

Cagliari, at that point, reacts and manages to equalize with two specialties: from the development of a free-kick comes Augello’s cross and Pavoletti’s goring and in the 70th minute it is equal again. A luxury purchase for the former Samp who will be able to show off many crosses for the former Genoa: a sort of derby for a very competitive Cagliari with the additions of Augello, Jankto and with an increasingly star Luvumbo. See also Colombia falls with Brazil and is in danger to advance in the South American U-17

For heavy goals, however, always ask a Frightful. 1-1 that satisfies everyone, especially Ranieri and his. New signing Shomurodov rested on the bench. Cagliari now returns to Sardinia: training resumes on Monday.

