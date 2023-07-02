Video: dramatic fall of Richard Carapaz and Enric Mas in the Tour de France

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
He passed in the first stage of 182 kilometers. Both runners dropped out.
With 22 kilometers to go from the end of the first stage of the Tour de France in Bilbao, Spainthe runners Richard Carapaz and Enric More they went to the floor and took the worst part.
The test, of 182 kilometers, will have the confirmed loss of Mas, who could not get back on the bike, while Carapaz did get on the bike, but losing a lot of time.
The video
Carapaz and Mas were two of the cyclists called to put Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard in trouble, the two favorites, but the fall ruined their goals.
But he could not recover and the Movistar team announced his retirement minutes later. Carapaz, with an injury to his left knee, continued, but gave up a lot of time compared to the large group.
The incident occurred on a downhill, when the large lot entered a curve, but the two riders went to the ground.
“Richard Carapaz will sit out stage 2 of the Tour de France after an ultrasound revealed a small fracture in his left kneecap. He also needed three stitches to close the cut on the same knee. Richard suffered no other injuries in the accident and will return home to begin his recovery”, the team said when confirming the retirement of the Ecuadorian.
