American billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the Twitter platform for short blogs, today, Saturday, put new restrictions on reading posts on the site.

Musk announced, in a tweet on his official account on the platform, specifying the number of tweets that accounts can read per day.

Musk wrote that this step comes “in order to address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.”

He added, “We have applied the following temporary limits: Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts / day. Accounts, unverified, to 600 / day. New accounts, unverified, to 300 / day».

This step comes after the platform announced that it will require users to have accounts on it in order to be able to view tweets, a step that Musk described, on Friday, as a “temporary emergency measure.”

Musk said hundreds of organizations or more were scraping Twitter data “very aggressively,” affecting users’ experience.

Musk has previously expressed his displeasure with artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI, the owner of the chatbot ChatGBT, for using Twitter data.