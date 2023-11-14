Last Sunday, November 12, dozens of people experienced moments of panic when a bag full of flares, firecrackers and fireworks exploded in a movie theater Malegaon, India.

According to official reports, the events occurred in the middle of a launch event, in which followers of the actor Salman Khan They gathered to watch the movie ‘Tiger 3’.

This was also recorded by several social media users, who shared the moment of the incident, which, according to the Policelasted just over a minute.

In the clip you can see how a large number of people try to flee from the movie theater, while the explosives run through the place. In the background, the screams and cheers of the people increased the panic and confusion.

🇮🇳 | THE LATEST: Massive fireworks at a movie theater in Malegaon, India. The fireworks created a stampede at the exits of the movie theater. pic.twitter.com/U3rYrKenfl — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) November 13, 2023

The authorities are already investigating the case and for now, the theater Mohan Theater is being inspected by the police station Chavani.

In addition, two people have been arrested as the main suspects of introducing the explosives into the room.

It should be remembered that the people responsible for lighting the fireworks could face up to six different charges, according to the Indian media. Daily. Among the possible crimes they could have committed are:

Endangering life and personal safety. Damage caused by fire or explosive substances. Violation of Supreme Court order on firecrackers. Cumulative punishment per act performed/incitement.

Most of these are found in the Indian Penal Code and are explicitly related to endangering lives and causing damage with fire.

