The Colombian Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, which is now called Itzulia, with start and finish in Amorebieta ahead of our Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quick Step), with Matteo Sobrero (Jayco AlUla ) in fourth place. In the leader’s jersey there is always Jonas Vingegaard, the 26-year-old Dane of Jumbo-Visma who won the Tour de France in 2022 (Sobrero is fifth). Saturday the sixth and final stage, 137 kilometers with start and finish in Eibar.