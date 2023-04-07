In Spain the Italians are still in evidence: second Bagioli, fourth Sobrero. Saturday conclusion
The Colombian Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the fifth stage of the Tour of the Basque Country, which is now called Itzulia, with start and finish in Amorebieta ahead of our Andrea Bagioli (Soudal-Quick Step), with Matteo Sobrero (Jayco AlUla ) in fourth place. In the leader’s jersey there is always Jonas Vingegaard, the 26-year-old Dane of Jumbo-Visma who won the Tour de France in 2022 (Sobrero is fifth). Saturday the sixth and final stage, 137 kilometers with start and finish in Eibar.
April 7, 2023 (change April 7, 2023 | 18:01)
