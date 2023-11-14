Strike, Salvini attacks: “I have to protect 20 million workers in case of violations…”

Matteo Salvini he attacks the unions: “They didn’t even show up with the leaders at the meeting at the ministry, they sent representatives Landini And Bombers. Patience. As minister – reiterates the leader of the League and Minister of Transport to Libero – I will allow it strike from 9am to 1pm on Friday 17th for the entire sector transport with the exception of the air sector on which the unions had already confirmed a rethink. In case of violation, the sanctions provided for by law will be triggered. There mobility of at least 20 million workers it falls to me and the ministry I preside over. I think of the good of those who would be deprived of their freedom to work and move. Taking a strong stand doesn’t scare meI believe it is a common sense decision in the interest of the majority of citizens.”

“This – continues Salvini to Libero – is one Pd-CGIL strike. Who knows if Landini will run with the Democratic Party to the Europeans…We’ll see. This is a prejudicial political battle. Then the unions have another problem. Political parties, voluntary associations, the Red Cross, Avis and many others from the third sector present the financial statements. It seems to me respectfuleven towards their own members, as well as the unions report their expenses. I don’t make it a personal battle but rather a simple question of transparency“.

