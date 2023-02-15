Video: Dog brings bread to his owner trapped under rubble in Turkey

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The dog digs through the rubble to find its owner.
The animal’s reaction has moved millions of Internet users around the world.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Rescuers in Turkey and Syria continue to do their best to find survivors among the rubble left behind. an earthquake that struck the territory on February 6 and that already leaves a balance of more than 36 thousand deaths. Among the ruins, moving stories of locals who have resisted the adversity of the event have been known.
That was the case of a little dog that brought bread to its owner buried in the rubble of his house. The fact is already viral on social networks and has moved thousands of Internet users, who, surprised, have left their reactions in the comment box of the post.
They are adorable, have a heart full of love and possess immense loyalty.
The video already has more than 100,000 views and you can see how the animal, somewhat desperate, tries to offer something to eat to its caretaker, who apparently He is trapped in a building destroyed by the earthquake. The events would have occurred in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Turkey.
The dog’s house was left intact, a small wooden construction that is located right in front of the property of its keepers, which looks totally in ruins. So far there is no certainty about the health status of the people who are probably under the collapse of the property.
“yesThey are adorable, have a heart full of love and possess immense loyalty”; “And even so, there are people who mistreat them in the worst way. They don’t deserve it, they are angels”; “Loyalty and unconditional love beyond death”; “Please, I can’t see more of this because I’m falling into a deep depression (sic)”, were some reactions from internet users.
DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING
TIME
