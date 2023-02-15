Elon Musk attended the Super Bowl this Sunday in Glendale, on the outskirts of Phoenix (Arizona). He was tweeting during the game, but he saw that his tweets did not have the echo that he expected. As revealed by the specialized platform Platformer, his anger was monumental when he saw that his tweets generated fewer reactions than those of the president of the United States, Joe Biden. He went into a rage and decided to show who’s boss here. He gave the programmers of Twitter an ultimatum: either change the algorithm fast or get fired. The engineers got to work, and Musk has become ubiquitous on the web.

Biden he tweeted a message with his wife, Jill Biden, wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey that reached nearly 30 million views. His, also in favor of the Eagles, wore only 9.1 million before he decided to delete it. In addition, the Super Bowl was won by the Kansas City Chiefs with a comeback. Drama.

After the game, Musk took his private plane back to San Francisco. According to Platformer account, he put dozens of engineers to work to immediately fix the “problem”. The medium assures that the solution has been to apply a multiplying factor of 1,000 to the tweets of the owner and head of the company. An algorithm to suit you.

Elon Musk already has 128.9 million followers, but the new measure forces them to see his tweets whether they like it or not, as well as many other users who have suddenly begun to appear as recommended. Musk himself has tweeted a meme that sums up the situation: Musk’s tweets, you swallow by force. That tweet has 146.8 million views in a little over a day.

Musk himself had been complaining for some time that his messages were not seen as much as before. In his hectic first month on Twitter, he probably reached heights that are hard to repeat. His frustration led him to demand changes earlier, but the process accelerated after the Super Bowl. “Please stay tuned as we make adjustments to the, ahem… ‘algorithm’”, he tweeted on Tuesday.

Musk can do that and much more not only because he is the owner of Twitter, but also its boss. The latter, despite the fact that users voted for him to leave his position. The tycoon has shown that when it comes to “the people deciding”, he plays with the marked cards.

When he asked if he should return his account to former President Donald Trump and users supported that measure, he applied it immediately (skipping his promise not to make such decisions until a content advisory council is created, but that’s another story). Instead, on December 19 asked users this question: “Should I resign as head of Twitter? I will stick to the results of this survey.” 57.5% voted for him to leave and began to delay and make caveats: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to accept the position. After that, I’ll just run the software and server teams.” he tweeted after losing.

This Wednesday, from Dubai, Musk has made it clear that he really intends to hold on to the position until he wants to: “I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure that it is in a healthy financial situation and that the product roadmap is clearly defined”, said by teleconference at a political and business summit in Dubai. “I think the end of the year will be a good time to find someone else to run the company. I think it should be in stable condition towards the end of this year”, he added.

