Cristian Arango and Carlos Andrés Gómez
The two Colombians scored against Los Angeles FC in very difficult conditions.
Real Salt Lake beat Los Angeles FC (LAFC) 3-0 in a duel played under heavy snowfall, on the second date of the MLS.
Two Colombians had an outstanding performance in that match: Carlos Andrés Gómez put the local victory on track with a double in the 18th and 42nd minutes.
For its part, His compatriot Cristian 'Chicho' Arango sentenced his former team by scoring 3-0 in the 45+5.
The clash took place on a grass covered by a large layer of snow and with poor visibility, which sparked a subsequent protest from LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo.
“It was an absolute joke that we had to play today (…) The game could and should have been suspended,” claimed the helmsman of the Californian franchise.
Another Colombian figure in the MLS, Juan Camilo 'Cucho' Hernández, also found the net on Saturday when he opened the scoring in the 1-1 draw of the Columbus Crew, the current champion, at the Minnesota United field.
Carlos Andrés Gómez's figures in LAFC's victory
For its part, Inter Miami beat Orlando City 5-0 this Saturday in the Florida derby with Luis Suárez's first two goals in the MLS and another double from Lionel Messi. The Colombian Luis Fernando Muriel made his debut on the visitor's side.
The Argentine star rose to the top of the North American League (MLS) scoring table with three goals, the same as the Belgian Christian Benteke (DC United).
SPORTS
With AFP
