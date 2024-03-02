Sakhir, Bahrain.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza competed for the first time in the season 2024 of Formula One within the Shakir International Circuita place where an extraordinary comeback of the mexican pilot It earned him second place in the race.

'Checo' Pérez started the engine RB20 who presented Red Bull Racing to remain at the top of the top category by sweeping last season with everything within its reach.

The story did not change after three months without Formula 1. He Dutch, max verstappentook the victory and Sergio Perez finished second after moving up three positions by completing 57 laps in Middle East.

Beating Carlos Sainz, George Russell and Charles Leclerc allowed the Mexican to climb to the winners' podium for the first time this season, adding 18 points in his fight for the drivers' title defended by his teammate Max Verstappen this year.

After his excellent way of running on the barey helmet track, Marco, former pilot and current advisor of the Red Bulls, expressed himself in a peculiar way about the presentation of Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza.

It was a very good race for him, don't forget that he was stuck behind the Mercedes and Ferrari cars for a while but once he had clean air he made competitive times and yes he has more as a teammate so I don't know destroyed it's already a Declared great achievement for Moto Sport microphones.

Gemio Marco conditioned Czech Pérez with before starting the 2024 season by saying that they would start talking about a possible renewal after the summer vacation, so this Saturday he applauded his performance, he hopes to see it in the same way the rest of the campaign to deliver good results that give him that contract extension with Red Bull Racing.

There are no established criteria, you have to do enough to earn that seat and days like today you know that's exactly what you have to do, he concluded.