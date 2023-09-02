Video: brutal accident in the Tour of Spain, cyclist was evacuated by ambulance

The French Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) won this Friday in a tight sprint in the seventh stage of the Cycling tour of Spainbetween Utiel and Oliva, after which his compatriot Lenny Martinez (Groupama) continues to lead the race.

Soupe beat the Venezuelan at Oliva’s goal orluis aulard (Caja Rural), who entered second, and the Belgian Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), which was third.

tremendous fall

In a transition stage before returning to the mountains on Saturday, the general classification did not change with the young Lenny Martinez in the lead, eight seconds ahead of the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), and 51 seconds over Marc Soler (UAE).

The peloton advanced in a group from then on, suffering two crashes in the last kilometres, in the second of which the worst off was Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), who had to be assisted by the assists.

In the last meters, Soupe launched a long sprint, holding off the attacks of his competitors, especially that of Aulard.

The last thing that has been known about Arensman's health is that the runner fell on his head, but the doctors reported that he was always conscious and that he has reacted well. It was learned that the runner has a craniofacial trauma and broken clavicle.