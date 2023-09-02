Video: brutal accident in the Tour of Spain, cyclist was evacuated by ambulance

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Thymen Arensmann
Thymen Arensmann
Thymen Arensman fell with five km to go in the seventh stage.
The French Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) won this Friday in a tight sprint in the seventh stage of the Cycling tour of Spainbetween Utiel and Oliva, after which his compatriot Lenny Martinez (Groupama) continues to lead the race.
Soupe beat the Venezuelan at Oliva’s goal orluis aulard (Caja Rural), who entered second, and the Belgian Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), which was third.
orluis aulard (Caja Rural), who entered second, and the Belgian Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), which was third.
tremendous fall
In a transition stage before returning to the mountains on Saturday, the general classification did not change with the young Lenny Martinez in the lead, eight seconds ahead of the American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), and 51 seconds over Marc Soler (UAE).
The peloton advanced in a group from then on, suffering two crashes in the last kilometres, in the second of which the worst off was Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers), who had to be assisted by the assists.
In the last meters, Soupe launched a long sprint, holding off the attacks of his competitors, especially that of Aulard.
In the last meters, Soupe launched a long sprint, holding off the attacks of his competitors, especially that of Aulard.

The last thing that has been known about Arensman's health is that the runner fell on his head, but the doctors reported that he was always conscious and that he has reacted well. It was learned that the runner has a craniofacial trauma and broken clavicle.
Arensman’s images give chills. Seeing him lying face down on the asphalt, without even turning and moving, caused a sensation. They have had to take him in an ambulance and with a collar. A shame. Hopefully it’s as little as possible. #LaVuelta23pic.twitter.com/mAYJzfdrTg
– Alberto Marcos Gallego (@albermg) September 1, 2023
