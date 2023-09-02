Although ‘Zom 100’ is one of the most famous anime of the moment that has gained a large number of followers in a very short time, the constant programming changes in its chapters are making several of its fans lose patience. On this occasion, its chapter 7, as reported by those in charge, will also suffer a delay, but it will not last long, so sooner rather than later, we will have a new volume in the history of zombies that captivated the whole world.

Do you want to know the new day and time of premiere of the new episode? In the following note we will tell you more details about the anime that is based on the manga of the same name created by Haro Aso.

What time does chapter 7 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

The series, which is under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoewill premiere its chapter 7 on Monday, September 4, 2023, as announced on his official Twitter account. In Peru, it will be launched at 4:00 a.m. And, in case you are in another Latin American country or Spain, here we leave you the respective opening hours:

The story about a zombie apocalypse captivated the whole world and is what made 'Zom 100' known. Photo: BUG FILMS

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

Where to watch episode 7 of ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE?

The anime, which will have a total of 12 episodes, can be seen in its entirety on platforms such as Netflix and crunchyroll. The latter dubbed the first episode of the series into Spanish. It is important to remember that the fifth chapter will be, as well as all the previous ones, broadcast in simulcast on both websites. Likewise, it will be issued at the same time as what is broadcast in Japan.

In case you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages like AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; however, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

What is ‘Zom 100’ about?

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment littered with junk, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even work up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker,” the review stated.

“But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his wish list before… well, die,” the film ends. Official synopsis of ‘Zom 100’.