At least six people died in an accident that occurred this Monday on a highway in the state of Goiás, in central Brazil, after 14 vehicles collided, including several cargo vehicles, official sources reported.

The accident, which occurred near Anápolis, about 65 kilometers from Goiania, the regional capital, involved two tractor-trailers loaded with grain, a dump truck that had no load and several trucks and carsaccording to a statement from the Fire Department.

Images that have been shared by witnesses to the events on social networks show the magnitude of the accident, with private vehicles completely destroyed by the impact, some overturned on the side of the road.

🚨 VEJA: Accident involving 14 vehicles leaving at least 6 dead in Goiás The accident occurred in the morning of this second fair (9/25), on BR-415, in Anápolis. Second Corpo de Bombeiros, at least six morreram people@Metropoles pic.twitter.com/CGyHfmYcKg — SAIBA AGORA! (@SSAIBAAGORA) September 25, 2023

As a survivor of the accident explained in one of the videos, one of the tractor trucks carrying a load of grain was completely out of control.

So far, authorities have not established the number of injured, but local people estimate that there may be more than ten.

To attend to the accident and help rescue and transport the victims, Authorities said five fire engines and four ambulances were sent..

The road was completely blocked and the authorities have asked to avoid traveling along that route “so as not to hinder rescue and rescue operations,” according to the note.

EFE