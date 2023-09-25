‘Ahsoka’ never ceases to surprise fans of the ‘Star Wars’ saga with its plot that tells the story of Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, who has already become a true Jedi. Now, in chapter 7 of the series, we hope to see a possible confrontation between Tano and Grand Admiral Thrawn, a character who had not been seen since ‘Rebels’ and who could come out of his confinement to terrorize the galaxy again. What will this meeting be like?

So you don’t miss anything from this new episode of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’in this note, we leave you all the details about when and at what time to watch the series starring Rosario Dawson.

What time does ‘Ahsoka’ episode 7 premiere?

Ahsoka Tano embarked on a new journey in another universe in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’. Photo: Disney

Heepisode 7 of ‘Ahsoka’will be available from 8.00 pm, in Peru, on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, according to the schedule established since the beginning of the series. However, if you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, here is a list with the respective premiere times:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day.

Grand Admiral Thrawn appeared in episode 6 of ‘Ahsoka’. Photo: Disney

How to watch the series ‘Ahsoka’, episode 7, ONLINE?

Like its previous chapters, episode 7 of ‘Ahsoka’ It can be seen ONLINE and exclusively from the streaming serviceDisney Plusso you must have an active subscription to the platform to access all the content of George Lucas’ series, ‘Star Wars’, which tells the story of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan.

