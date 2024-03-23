Baumgartner (24 years old) started from the midfield circle, passed three players from the opposing team, then shot a low ball from outside the penalty area that found its way into the net.

The goal stunned the Slovakian fans, while the Austrian national team fans began celebrating at the Tihlni Polje Stadium in Bratislava, with the Razin Pal Sport Leipzig midfielder celebrating among his teammates in the national team.

“We've done this maneuver before, risking going too fast from the start,” Baumgartner said. “Somehow, the sequence of steps worked.”

The goal was faster than the goal scored by Lukas Podolski for Germany against Ecuador in 2013, when he extracted the ball from a defender and put it into the net seven seconds after the starting whistle.

Substitute Andreas Wiemann sealed the victory with a shot that scored eight minutes before the end.

Austria will play against Türkiye, Serbia and Switzerland in a friendly match in preparation for the European Championship.

Austria will face France, the Netherlands, and either Poland or Wales in the group stage of the continental championship held in Germany.