The source said that a tragic traffic accident led to their death, as they had arrived in the country a few hours earlier via Benina Airport.
The source also indicated that the members of the Turkish rescue team are fine, contrary to what was initially spread.
A video spread on social media showed the complete burning of a bus, which was said to be carrying members of the Greek rescue team.
International aid began arriving on Saturday in Libya to support flood survivors in the city of Derna, 6 days after the disaster, coming from Europe, the Middle East, and United Nations programs.
