Rapper, singer, songwriter, music producer, dancer and model sugawill be the third member of the acclaimed boyband bts, to join the ranks of the Republic of Korea Army. Through a statement published on Weverse, Big Hit Music reported that Min Yoongi (real name of the K-Pop Idol), He will enlist in military service on September 22. It should be remembered that Jin and J-Hope are already doing their duty.

“Thank you for your continued support of BTS, we have more information about Suga’s military service; will begin his required service on September 22, no official events will be held on the day you begin your service or the day you enter training camp“Big Hit Music stated. Fans were also asked to refrain from visiting Yoongi at his workplace during the period of his service, “please convey your warm greetings and encouragement only in your hearts.”

After the announcement of his next enlistment in military servicea duty that every South Korean citizen has, Suga held a live on Weverse in which he temporarily said goodbye to ARMY, the faithful army of BTS fans. “Hello, it’s been a while, you were worried because I disappeared a month after doing constant live.

Suga from BTS you reminded ARMY of the promise they made: to meet again in 2025! Likewise, he said that his departure for military service was no reason to cry“we agreed to meet in 2025, right? It’s a shame I can’t do things for about 2 years, but… still, we made a promise, right? 2025, bye.”

BTS’s Suga temporarily says goodbye to ARMY

On the other hand, Big Hit Music urged fans to avoid being negatively affected by unauthorized tours, outside the training camp they will enter. suga of bts“our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity, which makes unauthorized use of the artist’s intellectual property. We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns, our company will also strive for providing you with all the support you need during this time.”

