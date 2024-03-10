Equipment warehouses belonging to the General Electricity Company caught fire on Sunday evening in the Karimiya industrial area, about twenty kilometers south of Tripoli.

An Agence France-Presse correspondent in Tripoli reported that thick columns of black smoke were seen from the Libyan capital even after dark.

Video clips on social networks and broadcast by local media showed dozens of firefighters trying to control the fire before a strong explosion forced them to retreat.

Although there were no reports of injuries, the head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, called for an investigation to determine the source of the fire.

Interior Minister Imad Trabelsi ordered “the evacuation of homes located near the General Electricity Company’s stores in Karimiya for a distance of one kilometre,” according to a statement on Facebook.

The causes of the fire are still unknown, as is the extent of the damage.