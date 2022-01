WIN SPORTS AND WIN SPORTS +

2 pm: First B, Tigers vs. Royal Cartagena

4:05 p.m.: Colombian football, Medellin vs. Tolima

6:10 p.m.: Jaguars vs. Cali

8:15 p.m.: Oil Alliance vs. Pereira

DIRECTV

Channel 610 or 619

10:15 a.m.: Spanish football, Real Madrid vs. elche

12.30 pm: Vallecano Ray vs. Athletic

ESPN3

3pm: Spain football, Alaves vs. Barcelona

ESPN

6:30 a.m: Italy soccer, Cagliari vs. Fiorentina

9 a.m.: England football, Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

2:45 p.m.: France football, PSG vs. Stadium of Reims

6.30pm: NFL, Los Angeles vs. Tampa Bay

STAR +

9 a.m.: England football, Arsenal vs. Burnley

9 a.m.: Italy football, Napoli vs. Salernitana

9 a.m. Torino vs. Sassuolo

9 a.m.: Spezia vs. Sampdoria

11am: African Cup of Nations, Burkina Faso vs. Gabon

2 pm: Nigeria vs. Tunisia

12 m.: Italy soccer, Empoli vs. Rome

ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: England soccer, Chelsea vs. Tottenham

2:45 p.m.: Italy football, Milan vs. Juventus

7pm: Australian Open day

ESPN4

11:30 a.m.: Germany soccer, Herta vs. Bayern Munich

NBA

channel 675

6pm: Lakers vs. heat

channel 676

Nets vs. Minnesota

sports