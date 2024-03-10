With 98% of the votes counted, the center-right Democratic Alliance coalition and the ruling Socialist Party experience an electoral tie in the parliamentary elections this March 10 in Portugal. The far-right Chega party was the third political force in the vote. The Centre-Right and Socialists won around 29% of the vote, but the winner may not be confirmed this Sunday as votes from abroad will be counted in the coming days.

Democratic Alliance and the Portuguese Socialist Party are in a technical tie, with around 29% of the electorate for each, in the early legislative elections this Sunday, March 10. In third place was the far-right Chega party, which had a surprising 19% of electoral support, when 98% had been counted:

After the sudden resignation of the socialist prime minister, Antonio Costa, Portugal headed into early parliamentary elections that yield a very slim victory for the center-right. Although the real surprise is the alarming growth of the extreme right in the popular preference of the Portuguese.

Although the participation rate in these elections was not particularly high, with only around 65% of the electorate called to the polls exercising their right to vote, it was significantly higher than that recorded in the 2022 elections (51.5%).

The elections come after the surprise resignation of Antonio Costa as leader of the Portuguese Government, last November, after 8 years in office.

The now former president resigned after the head of his cabinet was the subject of an exhaustive judicial investigation for a corruption case that, although it does not point to Costa directly, affected his credibility to continue.

News in development…