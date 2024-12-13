Victor de Aldama decided reappear in the program Iker Jimenez, Horizonthrough a video that he expressly sent to the presenter and with which congratulated him for his informative work and his program, in addition to talking about the statement of José Luis Ábalos before the Supreme Court.

He didn’t talk too much about the deputy. “He said what he had to say, to me I will have to respond on Monday“, he stated. “They are going to to be able to dismantle the lies a little more of that man, which, in the end, are attributed to this Government,” he added.

“I want to congratulate you on your program, of which I am a faithful follower,” he addressed Jiménez. “Thank you for having a space where the truth is toldthings as they are and with freedom of expression,” he listed. “Where everyone can give their opinion and all voices are heard,” he highlighted.

Aldama explained that the video was exclusive, given that he was not offering any interviews on any program on the grid: “They are not necessary, since Justice has priority and in this case, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Magistrate, in this situation.”

Last but not least, he pointed out the Government for its management of the catastrophes that have occurred in recent times, such as the DANA or the La Palma volcano: “It seems that This Government is not in the business of fixing anythingbecause he promises and doesn’t do.”