Yesterday, Nintendo finally shared accurate information about his museum. One of the most important points discussed in this presentation was the admission prices. In this way, Here we tell you how expensive it will be to visit the Nintendo Museum on your next trip to Japan.

At the moment, The Nintendo Museum is now accepting pre-registration for anyone wishing to visit this place between October and November of this year. Thus, at the moment, four prices are being handled depending on the age of the attendees. These are:

Adults (18 years and older) – ¥3,300 yen (approximately $23 USD, or $424 pesos)

Youth (12-17 years old) – ¥2,200 yen (approximately $15 USD, or $295 pesos)

Children (6-11 years old) – ¥1,100 yen (approximately $8 dollars, or $167 pesos)

Preschoolers (0-5 years) – Free admission

Thus, the admission price may sound high, especially in Mexico, where many museums are free, or the entrance fee does not exceed $200 pesos. However, The Nintendo Museum is an interactive space where you can participate in multiple activities that allow you to experience the company’s history in a unique way.

We remind you that The Nintendo Museum will open its doors on October 2 in Kyoto, Japan. On related topics, you can learn more about everything you can find in this museum here.

Author’s Note:

The Nintendo Museum is set to become a must-visit spot for every Nintendo fan in their lifetime. While the price tag may sound a bit steep to some, think of it like an aquarium or an interactive experience.

Via: Nintendo