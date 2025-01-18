The Bonoloto draw held this Saturday has left a guesser second category (5 hits + complementary) that has won a prize of 149,724.54 euros.

Specifically, the winning ticket has been validated in administration number 11 of Logrono (La Rioja), located on Pepe Maguregui Street, 1, according to Loterías y Apuestas del Estado through a statement.

Likewise, in the third category (5 correct answers), others 63 right have won a prize 1,188.29 euros each.

On this occasion there have been no first-class guessers (6 hits), so the pot is increased that will be put into play in the next draw.

In this way, a single winner from the highest category could win a prize of 1.1 million of euros.

The fundraising in the raffle held this Saturday has amounted to a total of 2,393,401.50 euros.