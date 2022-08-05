In the first game of the 2022-23 championship the Gunners immediately make clear the renewed ambitions: they decide a goal by Martinelli and an own goal by Guehi

The London sun welcomes back to the Premier League, Arsenal does the rest. At Selhurst Park, the match between the Gunners and the Crystal Palace of the great former Patrick Vieira ends 2-0 for the guests, who grab the success and 3 points thanks to a goal by Martinelli in the first half and an own goal by Guehi in the final . First smile of the season for Mikel Arteta.

GUNNERS NOW – Arteta’s team starts in fifth: in the 3 ‘you can immediately see the quality of Gabriel Jesus, the flagship of the Gunners’ market, who breaks the defense of the hosts with a good percussion. After a rebound, the ball ends up on Martinelli’s left, who spoils everything face to face with Guaita. At 8 ‘Zinchenko tries, another transfer from the market, with a nice left from the edge of the area: the Spanish goalkeeper responds without problems. The match is released in the 20 ‘: corner from the right, Zinchenko’s tower again and Martinelli’s head for the first center of the new Premier League. For half an hour it is Arsenal’s domain. Then, in the final of the fraction, Vieira’s team tries a couple of times with Edouard: in the 41st minute it is Ramsdale who denies the draw, a few minutes later Xhaka’s deviation is decisive. Arsenal ahead in the 45th minute. See also Football Crazy match in the Premier League: the plane flew over the field, the players crashed dangerously and the coach got a red card - 36 minutes into the game

DOUBLE ON CLOSING – Study phase upon returning to the field. The great chance for the Eagles arrives in the 51st minute: Zaha finds the corridor and delivers the equal ball to Eze. The “10” goes with the right pot, Ramsdale opposes again and saves the result. Around the hour of play the first substitution for Vieira: out Edouard, in Mateta and rhythms that decrease with the passing of the minutes. At 69 ‘start Gunners with Saka: the right ends high. The messy assault of the Palace in the final is not enough: at 5 ‘from 90’ Arsenal find the double thanks to Saka’s cross from the right, deflected into the net by the unfortunate touch of Guehi. Two to zero and first three points for Arteta.

