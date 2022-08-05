In Russia, the number of accidents continues to decline: in the first six months, the number of accidents on the roads decreased by 7.2%. The decrease in the accident rate is associated with the improvement of road infrastructure, tougher penalties for traffic violations and more responsible behavior of drivers and pedestrians. However, gaps in legislation and unresolved issues with electric scooters and other “means of individual mobility” have led to an increase in the number of accidents involving them. Izvestia sorted out the accident statistics.

In all directions

During the first half of the year, 53,537 accidents occurred in Russia, which is 7.2% less than in the same period last year. 5,651 people became victims of accidents (-3.9%) and 67.7 thousand were injured (-7.5%). This is evidenced by the data of an analytical report prepared by specialists from the Scientific Center for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation (NTs BDD). According to this document, since the beginning of the year, there has been a decrease in almost all accident rates.

For example, the number of accidents involving drivers with signs of alcohol or drug intoxication has decreased by almost 20% – 5,295 incidents since the beginning of the year. Such a noticeable decrease in the number of accidents involving drunk drivers was the result of an integrated approach to the problem of drunk driving, the State traffic inspectorate of Russia notes. For example, since the beginning of the year, traffic police officers have carried out more than 22,000 “drunk driver” operations.

Photo: Global Look Press/Joko

Increasingly, road users and activists who see a drunk driver on the road report it to the police.

Contrary to the statements of skeptics who predicted an increase in accidents after the actual cancellation of technical inspection, accidents that occurred due to faulty cars decreased by 21.2% in the first half of the year. Also, there was a 3.4% decrease in accidents involving children (8,516 incidents), a 27% decrease in the number of accidents at railway crossings (73 episodes). Car sharing drivers were responsible for 243 accidents (-9.3%), slightly more than 1 thousand accidents were caused by taxi drivers (decrease by 8.9%).

The culprits of the overwhelming number of accidents (87.6% of the total number of all accidents) are drivers who violated traffic rules. In particular, almost 40% of all accidents have occurred since the beginning of the year due to non-compliance with the order of crossing intersections and discrepancy between the chosen speed and traffic conditions. Departure into the oncoming lane caused almost 4.8 thousand accidents, and non-observance of the distance led to 5.2 thousand accidents.

Electric scooters need adjustment

Despite the overall decrease in the number of accidents, as well as the number of deaths and injuries, in a number of regions, these figures, on the contrary, increased. So, in Mordovia, according to the results of the first half of the year, the number of accidents increased immediately by 28.3%, in Karachay-Cherkessia and Yakutia, road accidents increased by 13.1% and 12.5%. The number of accidents increased by 3-9% in Kamchatka, in the Krasnoyarsk and Primorsky Territories, as well as in the Tambov Region.

In addition, in Russia as a whole, the number of incidents involving electric scooters, unicycles and other “individual mobility aids” (IMs) increased by 2.7 times. If in the first six months of last year 135 such incidents were recorded, this year their number has increased to 370.

In the traffic police, the increase in the number of accidents with SIM is explained by the growing popularity of such tools. In addition, accidents with them occur more often due to the constant development of technical characteristics. As Mikhail Chernikov, head of the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, noted, if a few years ago electric scooters did not accelerate faster than 15–20 km/h, now such devices are often capable of reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h or more.

The head of the Russian State traffic inspectorate noted that now the traffic police, together with the Ministry of Transport, is developing a number of documents that will regulate the use of SIM. It is possible that powerful electric scooters will be equated to mopeds and a driver’s license will be required to control them. According to Chernikov, the issue with SIMs can be resolved before the end of the year.

Photo: Izvestia / Dmitry Korotaev

Amendments to the SDA and the Code of Administrative Offenses, regulating issues related to SIM, were necessary several years ago, when a sharp increase in demand among citizens began, Anton Shaparin, vice president of the National Automobile Union, believes.

“Now, I’m afraid, this genie is out of the bottle, and without strict regulation by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, it is unlikely that it will be possible to solve the problem with means of individual mobility,” he believes.

The lack of clear rules governing the use of SIMs, as well as the unsuitability of Russian cities for them, is the main cause of accidents with electric scooters, the expert emphasizes.

“As a result, we see a picture when scooters capable of traveling 80 and even 100 km / h are present on sidewalks and in parks, and low-powered children’s toys and rental scooters with a speed limit are on public roads,” Shaparin told Izvestia.

A complex approach

The downward trend in the number of accidents began about ten years ago, experts say. According to the partner of the analytical agency “AUTOSTAT” Igor Morzharetto, a comprehensive approach to this problem contributed to the reduction of accidents.

“The installation of separating barriers on a number of routes, the appearance of new bright markings, the systematic tightening of responsibility for traffic violations, and the increase in the number of cameras on the roads with the expansion of their functionality played a role here. An important factor was the promotion of safe behavior on the road: there were social advertising videos, various educational programs for children, he said.

Photo: Izvestia/Konstantin Kokoshkin

In the future, the rate of reduction of accidents on Russian roads may fall, and the severity of the consequences of an accident may increase, says Viktor Pokhmelkin, chairman of the Movement of Motorists of Russia. This will be facilitated by the appearance on the roads of “simplified” cars, he believes.

– The risk that a car without ABS will get into an accident is much higher. And the absence of airbags in it will lead to more severe injuries to the driver and passengers, Pokhmelkin emphasized.

Expert Morzharetto, on the contrary, believes that “simplified” cars will not have a noticeable impact on accident rates.

“Given the 55 millionth Russian fleet, in which a significant share is occupied by cars without ABS, ESP and airbags, an additional several thousand new cars without these systems are unlikely to have any effect on accident rates,” he said.