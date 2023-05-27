GEndless celebrations at VfL Bochum: Thanks to a 3-0 (2-0) win against Bayer Leverkusen and the help of the competition in the fight against relegation, the traditional club from the Revier managed to stay in the Bundesliga directly on the last day of the game. With 35 points, VfL was above the line thanks to the mistakes of the competition.

The early red card for Amine Adli from Leverkusen (8th minute) for an assault on Saturday paved the way to success for Bochum. Then Philipp Förster (19′), Takuma Asano (34′) and Kevin Stöger (86′) made the VfL fans celebrate with their goals. For the ambitious works club, the season ended despite the defeat with another European Cup qualification. Because in the end, thanks to the Wolfsburg bankruptcy against relegated Hertha BSC, sixth place and thus at least participation in the qualification for the Conference League. If RB Leipzig wins the cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt next Saturday, Bayer will even be in the Europa League.

VfL coach Letsch allowed his team to play in the usual tactical direction. Philipp Hofmann acted as the only leader, followed by Asano, Förster and Christopher Antwi Adjei. For Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, the team sorted itself out due to injuries and the suspensions of Kerem Demirbay and Piero Hincapie, and he also played in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Adli after assault from the place

The game could hardly have started better for the hosts. Less than ten minutes had been played when Leverkusen’s Adli kicked Bochum defender Dominique Heintz’s legs from behind. Referee Tobias Welz initially gave Adli a yellow card before VAR intervened. Welz looked at the scene briefly, went to Adli, took back yellow and showed the red card.







The guests were initially a little shocked. Midfield specialist Florian Wirtz was about to take the lead after 15 minutes after a pass from Moussa Diaby, but was denied by Bochum keeper Manuel Riemann. Four minutes later, however, VfL struck for the first time. Asano picked up a pass from midfield and circled a precise cross from the right corner flag into the middle of the penalty area. There Rangers completed a volley. Asano himself made the VfL fans cheer again a good ten minutes before the break when he pressed a corner from Kevin Stöger directly into the Leverkusen goal to make it 2-0.

Leverkusen got better in the second half. But Wirtz failed again free-standing to VfL goalkeeper Riemann (50th), Frimpong only hit the post (62nd). But Bochum fought back with passion and great commitment. When Stöger made it 3-0, there was no holding back.