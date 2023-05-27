Negative protagonist

Before the various Leclercs, Alonso and Verstappen gave show and show in Q3, the star of this Monegasque Saturday was Sergio Perez. But this time the Mexican from Red Bull, usually very good at interpreting street circuits, made headlines for the wrong reason. Checo has lost control of his RB19 exiting the Saint Devote corner in the initial phase of Q1, arriving too fast under braking and hitting the external barriers with the rear end.

Worldwide repercussions

A serious mistake, which cost #11 everything. In fact, Perez had to park his single-seater there, prematurely ending his race for pole position. The winner of the 2022 Monaco GP will therefore start from the last position in tomorrow’s race. A very hard blow also from a championship perspective, given that his teammate Max Verstappen, already ahead of Perez by 14 points in the standings, will have the advantage of starting from pole position.

No distractions

Interviewed by Sky Sports F1 after qualifying, Perez made no excuses, admitting its total responsibility. Initially it was thought that a car that was leaving the pit lane at that moment had misled Perez, but the Milton Keynes standard bearer denied: “The Alpine didn’t distract me so much – he has declared – I lost the rear too late when I was entering the corner and sadly became a passenger“.

Admission of guilt

Now for Perez tomorrow’s race becomes a sort of mission Impossible. The best result achieved in history by those who started from last place in Monaco is fifth place under the checkered flag. A feat that succeeded, among others, a Michael Schumacher in 2006. Perez, however, does not seem convinced that he can achieve a similar feat: “Today was my mistake and I am so sorry for the team. Tomorrow will be a nightmare – he concluded – it will be very difficult to remount because it is impossible to overtake, especially with these wide cars“.