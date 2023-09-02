DThanks to a furious initial phase, VfB Stuttgart won the Baden-Württemberg duel with SC Freiburg and impressively ended its negative series against Breisgau. The Swabians surprisingly defeated the Europa League participants 5-0 (3-0) on Saturday. They had previously lost to Freiburg six times in a row in the Bundesliga.

Chris Führich (8th/62nd minute) and top striker Serhou Guirassy (17th/19th) each scored twice for VfB in front of 54,300 spectators Week delivered the next spectacle. Substitute Enzo Millot (75th) scored the final score. Both teams are now on six points in the table. The SC missed a start record. The Freiburgers have never managed three wins in the first three Bundesliga matchdays.

VfB were very lucky at first, but then played a very strong first half. After Freiburg’s Matthias Ginter hit the crossbar with a header and Stuttgart’s goalkeeper Alexander Nübel then scraped the ball off the line (4′), Führich gave the hosts the lead. The offensive man moved undisturbed from the left into the penalty area and sank the ball in the bottom right corner. The goal was initiated by Stuttgart’s new signing Angelo Stiller, who is to replace Wataru Endo, who has switched to Liverpool FC, in midfield and made a convincing debut in the starting XI.

Goalscorer Guirassy in strong form again

Goalscorer Guirassy was also in great form again – and paved the way for his team early on thanks to two goals. The VfB striker only scored with a low shot that Freiburg’s new number one Noah Atubolu didn’t look good with. Then the 27-year-old skilfully pushed a cross from Hiroki Ito over the line from close range. It was already the fourth and fifth goals of the season for Guirassy, ​​about whom there had also been many rumors of a change recently. Only Karl Allgöwer in the 1984/85 season had managed such a haul on the first three Bundesliga matchdays at VfB.







The three goals within just over ten minutes gave the Swabians a sense of security. As a result, they played cleverly – not too passive, but not too risky either. The SC didn’t have a significant chance before the break.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich brought in three new players for the second half – including returnee Maximilian Philipp and the nimble Ritsu Doan on offense. But it didn’t get better from the guests’ point of view, it got worse.

Former Freiburg player Woo-yeong Jeong served Führich with a beautiful through ball. The 25-year-old stayed cool and deliberately pushed in to make it 4-0. Joker Millot even went one better and scored against SC defender Philipp Lienhart after a cheeky leg shot. It was the Swabians’ highest victory in a competitive match against their competitor from Baden.