Barbie did the magic and has beaten the second part of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows as the highest-grossing Warner Bros. Pictures film in the company’s history. The Greta Gerwig-directed film, starring Margot Robbie, brought in revenues of $1.36 billion, surpassing the $1.34 billion of the 2011 wizard-filled film. A pink Avada Kedavra, basically.

Barbie numbers

Barbie is the real Voldemort from Harry Potter

In North America alone, Barbie has raised $600 million, surpassing The dark Knight by Christoper Nolan, stopped at 536 million dollars, becoming the Warner Bros. Pictures film with the highest home-grossing ever. In short, he is breaking record after record.

Globally Barbie is the 14th highest grossing film of all time and the 15th highest grossing globally. The return to the cinema in September in cinemas IMAX extension should further improve its results. We’ll see where the patriarchy-fighting doll ends up.

Barbie also surpassed Super Mario Bros. The Movie in global and domestic grossing in 2023. Nintendo’s Italian plumber film grossed $574 million domestically.