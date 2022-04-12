Vespa and Justin Bieber join up. An exclusive motorcycle model is born

Justin Bieber And Wasp come together in a project exclusive. There pop-star and the Piaggio Group they decided to join forces and collaborate. From the meeting of two undisputed pop icons was born – reads the press – Justin Bieber x Vespaa limited series that can be pre-ordered online from April 20 at a price of approx 6,000 euros (not yet formalized). The collaboration with Justin Bieber is not an isolated initiative as far as the brand is concerned Pontedera, which in the past has already collaborated with artists, stylists and designers from all over the world. In these last years, big names such as Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior And Sean Wotherspoon they have merged their style with that of the Waspcreating exclusive collections and products.

“The first time I drove one Wasp – has explained Bieber – was somewhere in Europe, probably a London oa Paris. I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind that went through my hair, the unbelievable sensation from freedom… has been fun“. Then he added:” Collaborate with a brand like this iconic really cool. Having the opportunity to express myself, whether through art, music, images or aesthetics, creating something out of nothing, it’s a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is always to give yours personal touch to things “.

