While talking to PSD and União Brasil, PDT questions alliance amid internal division in MDB and PSDB

The PDT pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomeshas been making nods to center and center-right parties, but, for now, the possibility of an electoral alliance with at least part of the group that includes União Brasil, MDB, PSDB and Cidadania remains distant.

For the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, there is no way the so-called 3rd way can propose an alliance with the ex-minister and ex-governor of Ceará at this time amid the lack of consensus on the pre-candidates. Simone Tebet (MDB) and João Doria (PSDB) within its own acronyms.

Ciro’s ambiguity about establishing alliances between the center and the center-right appeared in statements on Wednesday (6.Apr.2022), at the end of a lunch with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), in Brasilia. “What was called the 3rd way in Brazil are widows of the [presidente Jair] Bolsonaro and I have nothing to do with it”, said the pedestrian.

The PDT summit cites a climate of mutual admiration in the meeting with Pacheco and Ciro’s conversations with Gilberto Kassab as examples of proximity to the PSD.

2 weeks ago, on the other hand, Ciro had dinner with the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar. Together with MDB, PSDB and Cidadania, the legend resulting from the merger of DEM and PSL announced the launch of a unified candidacy for Palácio do Planalto, to be announced on May 18.

the senator Cid Gomes “I would really like” see the brother lead the centrist parties in the presidential race. “We are not prejudiced in governing with parties that do not have the same ideology and we are able to publicly say: ‘I am giving up a point that I defend in order to reconcile with another force.‘”, he said.

Lupi recalls that PDT has a good relationship with União Brasil in states such as Mato Grosso, Bahia, Goiás, Maranhão, Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul.

But Cid himself enumerates the doubts that arise about a conciliation of proposals that accommodates his brother on an eventual ticket with, if not all, at least a combination of the so-called 3rd way parties.

“Will Ciro give up defending the collection of income tax on profits and dividends? Will União Brasil agree to this proposal? Or the PSDB? Will Ciro stop defending [o sistema da] Pension in a different model from the current one?”, said the senator, leaving the questions in the air.

Platforms with PSD

Both pedetista leaders say there are still concrete conversations about alliances with Gilberto Kassab’s PSD in states such as Minas Gerais, Ceará and Rio de Janeiro.

Kassab has remained distant from negotiations between União Brasil, MDB and PSDB. He invited 1º Pacheco and, later, the former governor of Rio Grande do Sul Eduardo Leite (PSDB) to head a presidential candidacy for the PSD – both rejected the proposal.

The pesedist cacique released regional directories of the acronym to support the name for the presidency that best serves local negotiations.

In Rio, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) and Lupi agreed that the former president of the OAB Felipe Santa Cruz (PSD) and the former mayor of Niterói Rodrigo Neves (PDT) would walk together in the election to the Rio de Janeiro government.

They met on Thursday (Apr 7), but there was no agreement on the position that each of the pre-candidates would occupy on the ticket. Both Neves and Santa Cruz believe they will be able to prove themselves the best option over the next few months.

Lula & Minas Gerais

In Minas, the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) is heading to contest the government with a pure ticket, with the state deputy Augustine Patrus in vice and senator Alexandre Silveira seeking re-election.

This configuration would make the PT leader’s plans in the Chamber unfeasible, Reginaldo Lopesto seek the Senate seat on Kalil’s ticket – who, in turn, wants to count on former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his platform.

The hypothesis of neither Lopes nor Silveira giving up running for the Senate makes the PDT hopeful of getting a strong platform for Ciro in the 2nd largest electoral college in the country.

In the coming weeks, Lula should travel to Belo Horizonte to talk to Kalil and try to find a solution that eliminates the risk of the PT being left without a platform in Minas.