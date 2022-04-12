There AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU seems to be able to deliver superior performance to the mighty Intel Core i9-12900K at least as regards the area of video gamesaccording to some benchmarks published by Xanxo Gaming and reported by WCCFTech.

There are currently no confirmations on the matter, but within the “unofficial” review carried out by the site on the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D, this would be able to surpass even the Intel Core i9-12900K, which represents the flagship product as regards the processors with Alder Lake architecture.

THE benchmark published by Xanxo Gaming show mixed results, in the sense that in some cases they are practically equal and in others the Intel processor is even superior, but in some situations the new AMD CPU instead outperforms the competitor in a clear way, as with The Witcher 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy XV and, to a lesser extent, Death Stranding and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.

On the other hand, the AMD processor is the first to take advantage of the system 3D V-Cacheapplied to a 7nm Zen 3 architecture: it is a CPU equipped with 8 cores, 16 threads and 100 MB of combined cache, capable of exploiting 64 MB of SRAM Stacked in 3D, through a particular design but which seems to carry to excellent results, on the gaming front.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D

The clock speed of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D is 3.4 GHz base, with the possibility of boosting up to 4.5 GHz and the claimed draw is 105W of TDP.

The interesting thing is that the price of the AMD processor should be lower than the Intel counterpart, although on this aspect there are several variables to take into account: the official one should be $ 450 or a little less, available from April 20, 2022.