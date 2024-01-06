Verissimo, guests and previews of the episode of January 6, 2024 on Canale 5

Today, Saturday 6 January 2024, at 4.30 pm on Canale 5, Verissimo is broadcast, the most followed talk show of the weekend led by Silvia Toffanin, the iconic face of the afternoon programme. Also in this episode, the presenter will host leading figures from the world of gossip and entertainment, who will keep the audience glued to the screen. Below, the previews and guests of the episode of Verissimo broadcast on Saturday 6 January 2024 on Canale 5.

Previews: the guests

Today, Saturday 6 January 2024, many guests will be interviewed by the presenter, Silvia Toffanin. Last appointment with “Verissimo – The stories”. Among the most exciting interviews conducted this season by Silvia Toffanin, viewers will be able to review those with Lorella Cuccarini, Luciana Littizzetto, Sandra Milo and Alena Seredova.

Streaming and TV

Where to see today's episode – Saturday 6 January 2024 – of Verissimo live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Channel 5 starting from 4.30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to watch the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.