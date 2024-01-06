Bud Spencer's son: “Terence Hill? They didn't know how to take it.”

Almost eight years after the death of Bud Spencer, stage name of Carlo Pedersoli, one of the actor's three sons, Giuseppe, 62 years old, screenwriter and producer for cinema and TV, reveals some unpublished sides of his father.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, Giuseppe Pedersoli remembers: “If it was dad who accompanied me to school, I ended up never getting to class. 'What are you going to do anyway?' And he took me on trips to the Rome airport or to the aviation school in Foligno, to the port of Fiumicino or to the Mercedes dealership”.

Despite his success, however, Bud Spencer spoke little about his professional commitments: “He spoke little about his work as an actor, with detachment, as if every film could be his last. And instead it reached 100″.

On his relationship with Terence Hill, with whom Bud Spencer formed one of the most famous artistic partnerships in Italian cinema, Giuseppe reveals: “Dad called him Mario – the only one who could do it – he called him Carlo. Off the set they were two very shy people who didn't really know how to get along. Terence is good and kind, but very introverted. And then, when he wasn't working, he lived in the United States. They must have gone out to dinner together three times in their lives. Every now and then he came to us for mum's spaghetti. On stage, however, they transformed, there was real emotion between them, a perfect harmony was created.”

Bud Spencer was a giant: “One meter and 92 meters tall, 120 kilos, which then rose to 165. As a young man he was beautiful, then he let himself go, but he had perfect analyses. He didn't give the impression of a fat guy at all, rather of a very strong man.”

The diet, however, was not for him: “He always started with a load of spaghetti, oil and tomatoes. Once he topped them with cornflakes. His caravan was crowded, the seamstress Ida was cooking. If you made him two kilos of pasta he could eat it all. He went from Messegue, Switzerland. They presented him with a tray with two cooked pears. Whereupon he jumped from the first-floor window and ran into the deli. The second time they made him pay ten days in advance, he held out for two. On the famous evening of Italy-Germany 4 to 3, with the producer Italo Zingarelli, also 180 kilos, they made 60 meatballs and I don't know how many cod fillets”.

Giuseppe also says that his father was a lover of adventure: “He was capable of telling his mother: 'I won't be back for lunch' and leaving for an ocean flight. Once two Swedes knocked on the door. 'Her husband was shipwrecked but he says not to worry, he'll be back soon'. He reappeared after 4 days”.

And on his death: “You can have Superman as a father, but there comes a time when you see him become fragile. When he realized that he couldn't play anymore, he let himself go. He hasn't been here for seven years but it's as if he had 'virtualised' himself. He's still here. We hear his step, his loud voice, his scent, every other evening we see him on TV. He was not a saint or a star, but one of the family. His last word was: 'Thank you'”.