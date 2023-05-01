These are the words of the columnist of Men and Women: “Paola Barale meant that I’m gay”

After 10 years Gianni Sperti has returned to very true. The columnist of Men and women, who has just turned 50, got naked and told about his life. Among the many topics touched upon by the presenter, she has created everyone’s attention about it Paula Barale.

It all started when Silvia Toffanin showed Gianni Sperti a clip in which the showgirl spoke about the end of the marriage with the former dancer. These were the words released by Paola Barale:

People don’t have the courage to tell the truth, I wouldn’t be able to be with a person who doesn’t want to be in that place.

The columnist of Men and women commented on what was stated by his ex wife in this way:

Let’s just say she thinks differently. I’ve gotten over the breakdown of my marriage. I thought she too had overcome it, also because she had a long history after me. Maybe she bears a grudge. Seven years together, if she didn’t understand boh. Being yourself? What did she mean? I do not know. Indeed I know but I prefer to ignore it. All right, I’ll tell you then: she wants to make believe that I’m homosexual.

And, continuing, Gianni Sperti he then added: