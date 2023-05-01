In a report by the Ministry of Industry, the data showed that South Korea’s exports declined for the seventh consecutive month in April, by 41 percent, due to the decline in global demand for semiconductors.

Outbound shipments fell 14.2 percent year-on-year to $49.6 billion last month, according to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The ministry said imports fell 13.3 percent year-on-year to $52.2 billion in April, as the country’s energy imports fell 25.8 percent year-on-year, bringing the trade balance deficit to $2.6 billion in April.

South Korea’s imports have outpaced exports since April last year due to higher energy prices, marking the first time since 1997 that the country has recorded a trade deficit for the 14th consecutive month.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy had revealed in a previous report plans to raise the volume of its exports for this year to $685 billion, which represents a slight change from last year’s achievement in facing external challenges.

South Korea’s exports rose in 2022 by 6.1 percent year-on-year to a record level of $684 billion, on the back of strong demand for chips at the time, but it posted a trade deficit of $47.2 billion, the first since 2008.

The ministry said it plans to spend $1.1 billion to support exports and provide $270 billion in trade financing to exporters. It also said it plans to offer more tax cuts to chipmakers, support its research projects and sponsor an additional 150,000 experts in the field.