A man was seriously injured this Wednesday after being run over on the AP-7 highway, at kilometer 780, in San Javier. 112 received several calls reporting the incident at 5:29 a.m. and Civil Guard patrols and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with paramedics from the Emergencies and Health Emergencies Management 061 were mobilized to the scene.

The paramedics, after stabilizing the injured man, transferred him to the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia. The Civil Traffic Guard has already started an investigation to try to clarify the circumstances of the accident. The first hypotheses suggest that the man may have suffered a breakdown when he was traveling on the road and, upon stopping and abandoning the vehicle, he was run over.