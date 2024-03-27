F1 tests for 'Kimi'

Andrea Kimi Antonellispecially observed on his debut in F2 without moving on to F3, began 2024 with physiological ups and downs for a driver not even 18 years old making his debut in the antechamber of F1 after skipping one of the preparatory categories to immediately test himself with a highly developed car. performance like the Mecachrome-powered Dallara.

The driver from Bologna is ninth in the standings with 24 points under his belt, 38 behind leader Zane Maloney and has a fourth place as his best result in the Melbourne Feature Race which saw him start from the front row after coming close to taking pole position in Qualifying. In the Sprint he was fighting for second position when he ended up in the gravel in a wheel-to-wheel collision with Richard Verschoor.

After having accompanied F1 in all three inaugural events, F2 will now stop for almost two months waiting to return as a protagonist in Imola in mid-May to coincide with the start of the European Circus season. Andrea Kimi Antonelli, however, will be on track in Imola much earlier, exactly on Friday and Saturday. According to what was reported in today's edition of The Corriere dello SportIn fact, Mercedes has booked the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack, Kimi Antonelli will be able to drive the car from two years ago by regulationor the 2022 Mercedes W13, the first with ground effect.