Canadian singer Celine Dion. (Archive Photo) © ZUMA Press/Imago

Bitter news for fans of Celine Dion: In an Instagram video, the singer explains how her health is.

Kassel – It was a black day for the fans of Canadian singer Celine Dion. In an Instagram video, she delivered a sad message to her followers – and was as open as few stars.

She suffers from a “very rare” disease that affects her singing, among other things Celine Dion on Instagram. Visibly concerned, she admits in English and French that she has had “health problems for a long time”. “I was recently diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome,” she explains. This now also has an impact on their tour of Germany.

The disease, which mainly causes muscle cramps, affects not only Dion’s legs but also her vocal cords: She has problems walking and singing, according to the singer in the video. Because of her health problems, she now has to postpone the European concerts of her world tour again.

Celine Dion had already postponed the European concerts of her “Courage World Tour” in the spring and complained about muscle cramps even then. She later said she felt “a little better,” although she still had cramps at times. All concerts that were supposed to take place from February to April 2023 will now be postponed to March and April 2024. As the AFP news agency reports, concerts by Celine Dion are affected in these German cities:

Cologne

Berlin

Munich

Hamburg

Manheim

Some Celine Dion concerts, which were supposed to take place in May, June and July, are even being canceled entirely. “It makes me very sad to announce today that I will not be able to continue my tour in Europe in February,” the singer explained. (slo with AFP)