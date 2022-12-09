The operators are not focusing on the show for this challenge, the most anticipated scorer is as usual the top scorer Mbappé

A historic rivalry, which is enriched by a new chapter in the most prestigious setting: the World Cup. It will be England’s third meeting with France at this tournament, the Three Lions having won the previous two – 2-0 in 1966 and 3-1 in 1982, both in the group stage. This time we are playing for a place among the four best selections in the world, with Les Bleus chasing an encore and the English looking for a triumph that has been missing since 1966.

THE PREDICTION — In most cases, the values ​​of the formations that arrive at this point in the competition are quite close and high-profile. England and France are no exception in this regard. This is why it is intriguing to bet on the possibility that this match can be decided directly on penalties, with the result remaining equal both in the 90 minutes and at the end of extra time. This option is quoted at 5.75 by Sisal (the opposite case at 1.10), while Better offers it at 5.50 without giving the opportunity to bet on the opposite hypothesis. See also No stock market, more operations without constraints, new partners and the stadium: Roma challenges the big players

QUOTES — For operators, it is France that has more chances than England, in a context that is in any case not very unbalanced. Deschamps’ national team reaches 2.50 with Sisal, the English are instead at 3.10 with Goldbet, 888 Sport and Better; a possible draw reaches 3.32 with NetBet. According to the experts, it won’t be a particularly spectacular match: the Under 2.5 is in fact at 1.79 for 888 Sport, the Over 2.5 reaches 2.10 with Bet365. On the other hand, it is easier for both teams to score: Goal is 1.81 with 888 Sport, No Goal is 2.00 for Betfair.

THE MARKERS — England-France will also be the long-distance duel between two classy centre-forwards, such as Harry Kane and Olivier Giroud. Kane is one goal behind Wayne Rooney (53) to equal him as the top scorer in England’s history: a goal by him at any time in the match against Les Bleus is worth 2.90 per StarCasino Bet. And yet, he is not the most probable scorer: Mbappé is ahead of everyone at 2.65. The AC Milan forward is at 3.30, followed by Rashford at 3.85, Thuram at 3.95, Sterling at 4.15 and Griezmann at 4.35. See also Laura Camps Torras enters the Ferrari Driver Academy

TALISMAN — France are unbeaten in the 13 games in which Kylian Mbappé started between the World Cup and European Championships (W10 D3), achieving success in all nine matches with him from the first minute at the World Cup. The Frenchman, who is already the top scorer in the current tournament with 5 goals, took part in 12 goals in 13 starting appearances between the World Cup and European Championships (9 goals and 3 assists).

December 9, 2022 (change December 9, 2022 | 1:06 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Odds #World #Cup #EnglandFrance #penalties