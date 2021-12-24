The end of each sporting season, as we know, brings with it budgets and analyzes. This year’s Formula 1 championship has given emotions, twists and turns in series, with a controversial World Championship finale like few in the history of motorsport. To try to take stock of these nine months of F1 lived so intensely, the official website of the Circus, F1.com, launched ainquiry among enthusiasts to get the public to vote for the best drivers of the season. The power ranking defined by the fans, a jury of experts was then compared with that established race after race.

Curiously, both the fans who voted on the F1 website and the experts selected the same drivers for the top-10. However, the positions in which they were placed change. In front of everyone – in both rankings – the new world champion resists Max Verstappen, which on a scale of 1 to 10 was awarded by the public with an average grade of 8.8. Not far away, in second position, his great rival, who fought for the title until the last lap of the last race: Lewis Hamilton. The Englishman, one step away from winning the eighth World Cup in his career, received an overall rating of 8.36. However, it is from the third step of the podium down that the opinions of experts and fans begin to distance themselves.

In fact, if the F1 ‘panel’ had placed the British Lando Norris in third place, just ahead of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, the public preferred to reward the surprising year of the other Maranello standard bearer: Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard, surprisingly finished ‘first of the others’ in the world championship standings, was in fact ‘hoisted’ to third place, ahead of Gasly and Norris himself. And Leclerc? The Monegasque seems to pay for the defeat experienced in the internal derby with Sainz. In fact, for the fans who have expressed their opinion, his season is worth just ninth place among the drivers. In front of him also Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and George Russell.