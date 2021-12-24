For days now Can Yaman seems to have disappeared into thin air. The Turkish star seems to have decided to leave Rome due to the insistence of his fans, who undeterred seek him, and tamp down wherever he is. But where did the Turkish star decide to go?

Can Yaman he has always stressed that he is a very person reserved and not to love whoever violates his own privacy. Precisely for this reason, the actor seems to have decided to leave Rome.

The Turkish star for months was now continuously following and buffered by fan And paparazzi. Apparently tired of the constant interference in his private life , Can took the drastic decision of leave the capital.

This is what was revealed by some sources close to the actor, who would explain that the actor tired of being constantly disturbed has decided to Leave. But where will it be escaped Can Yaman?

Can Yaman leaves Rome

For days now Can appears to be quite disappeared; according to rumors the actor has left Rome looking for a new home in one more place discreet.

Yaman apparently chose to move to a more isolated location to get away from the fans and paparazzi who continue to chase it. The actor in recent years has become a real one celebrity thanks to the Turkish soap DayDreamer – The wings of the dream.

After the soap, in fact, Can had numerous job offers right here in Italy. The actor gave the success found and affection that the Italian fans have shown him he decided to move to the peninsula; but now it seems that the too many attentions of his admirers have it stew.

That’s why the Turkish actor decided to get one pause from the house in the center of Rome. For the moment, however, we have no idea where it may have been transferred Yaman. What do you think of it? Where will you be transferred?