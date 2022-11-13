The worst Sunday of the year for the Red Bullat least at the level of performance on the track, it also ended with the explosion of one fierce controversy within the team. The protagonists are the two pilots, Sergio Perez And Max Verstappen, who over the radio and in front of the cameras exchanged arrows and poison jokes. The back and forth between the two broke out due to Verstappen’s decision not to return the track position to his teammate, who in these last championship races is playing for second place in the drivers’ standings with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc.

Perez finished seventh at the finish, with Verstappen sixth. If the positions between the two had been reversed, the winner of Monaco and Singapore would have reached the last race with a two-point margin over Leclerc. Instead, in this way, the two contenders are level on points and the Monegasque is in front for the highest number of victories won this season. The Red Bull team, after the race, it seemed take the side of Perez, going against his own champion, Verstappen. However, the Dutchman, speaking via radio with his track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, held the point, strongly reaffirming his position.

To the microphones of Sky Sport F1, discussing the episode, the two-time world champion was more diplomatic, but showed no regret for the lack of favor done to his teammate. Indeed, Verstappen underlined that he had “your reasons “. From an Abu Dhabi perspective, however, the # 1 of Milton Keynes has made it clear that he is ready to finally provide his help to Perez.

“I had already discussed everything with the team before coming here – commented Verstappen – I have explained my reasons. Obviously I understand Checo’s disappointment, but also they must understand the reasons why I did not leave the position. And this isn’t the first time they’ve asked me. Now let’s look ahead. I think it’s very important that we all got together to talk about what happened. Now we can all move forward together. If Checo needs help in Abu Dhabi, I’ll give it to him“.