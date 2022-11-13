“We all feel our victory is approaching“This is what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video message this evening.” There are always people fighting and working for our victory, “he said thanking the soldiers, doctors and diplomats who have been on duty in Ukraine 24 hours. on 24 for more than 260 days since the beginning of the Russian aggression war.

“Today is Sunday. I’m in my office, my team is with me. The office works, Kiev doesn’t stop, the country doesn’t stop. Look around: there are always people fighting and working tirelessly for our victory “. “There are no days off at the front. Rescuers without rest days. Doctors who help the injured, without days off. The doctors who help our children work even without holidays. Ukrainian electricians struggling “with the aftermath of” Iranian drone attacks have no rest, “says Zelensky, spending words for everyone: from volunteers to” diplomats who work almost 24 hours a day for the 263rd day “.” And also. communications operators, security forces, hundreds and hundreds of other areas and industries, millions of people. We all already feel our victory approaching. Thanks to the fact that we maintain unity and we know that we are in our right on our land “.

TESTS OF NEGOTIATION – “Support for the war in Russia is waning” tweeted advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Mikhailo Podolyak. “An opinion is starting to form in society: ‘it’s time to end it’. Politically and mentally, Russia is not yet mature enough for real negotiations and troop withdrawal. But it will happen. Immediately after the liberation of Donetsk or Luhansk.”

Meanwhile, the United States National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, in a recent meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, recommended the Ukrainian president to open negotiations with Russia for a diplomatic solution to the conflict and to think about realistic requests and priorities. . The Wall Street Journal reports, citing two European sources informed on the subject. According to sources, Sullivan in particular called on the Ukrainian leader to review the stated goal of restoring Ukraine’s control over Crimea.

THE FREE CITIES – The Ukrainian military command in the south of the country says it has recently recaptured a total of 179 locations. An area of ​​about 4,500 square kilometers northwest of the Dnipro River had been cleared in recent days, the Ukrainian agency UNIAN reported today, citing military sources on the spot.

The Russian defense ministry has meanwhile reported failure in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Russian soldiers captured the village of Majorsk near the town of Horlivka, said ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov.